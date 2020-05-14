Central Texas Coaches React to “The Last Dance”

WACO, TX – With sports on hiatus for the last two months, sports fans have satisfied their hunger by watching the 10 part docuseries on Michael Jordan “The Last Dance.” Kim Mulkey and Don Hyde have enjoyed every minute of the docuseries, and are thrilled have their sports thirst be quenched by “The Last Dance.”

“Every Sunday for the last three to four weeks, 8pm I’ve been in front of my television and watching it and I just love it,” Kim Mulkey said. “Having been in the 84′ Olympics with Michael Jordan and that era of players, I can relate and I love every minute of it.”

“I mean it’s excellent, just the hunger of needing something from a competitive spirit, to be able to delve into is pretty important,” Don Hyde said. “Getting the in depth perspective of what drove him to be that good, and the team so good, was very fascinating from a coaching standpoint”​