“The Last Dance” Inspires Lady Bears’ NaLyssa Smith

WACO, TX – The Lady Bears’ NaLyssa Smith has been glued to the TV every Sunday with her dad, watching “The Last Dance” docuseries on Michael Jordan. After watching every episode, Smith feels inspired to play, so she shoots hoops with her dad every Sunday night. She’s enjoyed seeing the Bulls team chemistry, and recognizes that’s exactly what championship teams do.

“Know your role on the team,” NaLyssa Smith said. “You had Dennis Rodman, Scottie Pippen, everybody knew their role on the team, so it’s like when everybody knows their role, basketball just functions a lot better like that.”