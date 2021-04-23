The Latest: Orioles offer fans free COVID-19 tests at games

Fans stand outside Angel Stadium when a baseball game between the Minnesota Twins and the Los Angeles Angels was postponed Saturday, April 17, 2021, in Anaheim, Calif. MLB said the game was postponed to allow for continued COVID-19 testing and contact tracing involving members of the Twins organization. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

The Latest on the effects of the coronavirus outbreak on sports around the world:

___

The Baltimore Orioles and the Maryland Department of Health are going to offer spectators free COVID-19 testing during the AL East team’s home games.

The Oriole Park at Camden Yards test site will be available from when the stadium’s gates open to fans until the eighth inning or 2½ hours after the game’s first pitch, whichever comes first. Testing is not required to get into the ballpark.

The team says results usually will be available within 24 to 48 hours via text, email or a phone call.

___

The NCAA will allow up to 50% capacity at venues for 2021 outdoor spring championships and Division I fall championships being held this spring.

The new policy was based on recommendations from the NCAA COVID-19 medical advisory group.

The policy will begin Wednesday with the Division I men’s and women’s soccer tournaments and May 1 with the FCS quarterfinal games.

Exact capacity percentages will vary by site, depending on state and local health mandates. Winter championship COVID-19 testing protocols will remain in place through the remaining championships.

___

Three players and five staff members were positive for COVID-19 in the past week among 12,458 monitoring tests announced by Major League Baseball and the players’ association.

The eight amounted to a 0.06% positive rate, the commissioner’s office said Friday.

There have been 39 positive tests — involving 23 players and 16 staffer — among 123,770 tests this year, a 0.03% positive rate. Nineteen of the 30 teams have had a positive test.

Six games have been postponed this season due to COVID-19: an opening three-game series between the New York Mets and Washington on April 1-3-4, two games between Minnesota and the Los Angeles Angels on April 17-18 and a game between Minnesota and Oakland on April 19.

There were 45 regular-season games postponed for virus-related reasons last year, but only two — between St. Louis and Detroit — were not made up.

___

