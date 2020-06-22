The Latest: ATP men’s tennis adjusting COVID-19 protocols

Head football coach Bob Wager, right, and sophomore safety Cameron Conley greet each other at the re-opening of strength and conditioning camp at Arlington Martin High School, Thursday, June 18, 2020, in in Arlington, Texas. While states have been easing the economic and social lockdowns prompted by the coronavirus pandemic, some are now letting high school athletes return for summer workouts before teachers have even figured out how they are going to hold classroom instruction. (AP Photo/LM Otero)

The Latest on the effects of the coronavirus outbreak on sports around the world:

The ATP men’s tennis tour says it is continuing to “plan and adjust” its precautions and protocols related to the coronavirus pandemic with an eye to its planned Aug. 14 resumption of competition.

The tour issued a statement Monday following word that two top-35 players tested positive for COVID-19 after participating in unsanctioned exhibition matches organized by No. 1 Novak Djokovic in Serbia and Croatia.

There were no social distancing measures observed at the Adria Tour exhibitions.

Three-time Grand Slam semifinalist Grigor Dimitrov, who is currently No. 19, and his opponent in Croatia on Saturday, No. 33 Borna Coric, both said they have COVID-19.

The ATP said it “continues to urge strict adherence to responsible social distancing and health and safety guidelines to contain the spread of the virus.”

Exhibition events have been staged in various places around the world while the ATP and WTA tours have been suspended since March because of the pandemic. The tours announced last week they plan to return in August.

Louisville football’s season opener against North Carolina State has been moved up a day to Wednesday, Sept. 2 to avoid conflicting with the rescheduled Kentucky Derby weekend at neighboring Churchill Downs.

The Kentucky Oaks and Derby were postponed from May 1-2 to Sept. 4-5 because of the coronavirus pandemic. The preceding and highly attended Thursday race card known as “Thurby” was set for the same day as the Cardinals’ Atlantic Coast Conference matchup against the Wolfpack, but the schools announced Monday that they had agreed to the switch to avert logistical conflicts with parking and traffic.

“We appreciate the NCAA, ACC and N.C. State honoring our request for a date change for the opening game,” Louisville athletic director Vince Tyra said in a news release. “We are trying to be thoughtful about the shared city resources needed to host a football game and Thurby at the same time.”

Serbian soccer club Red Star Belgrade says five players have tested positive for the coronavirus.

The club says the players are feeling fine and remain in isolation.

Four of the players have displayed symptoms of COVID-19 while one has shown no symptoms at all.

The club says the five players did not attend the match against Proleter on Saturday when the Serbian league champions completed their season.

About 20,000 fans attended a Serbian Cup semifinal match against Partizan Belgrade this month as the country lifted most of its COVID-19 restrictions.

The match against Proleter was also attend by about 20,000 fans. Both gatherings have drawn criticism from the public as Serbia records dozens of new coronavirus cases each day.

Croatian tennis player Borna Coric says he has tested positive for the coronavirus after taking part in an exhibition event.

The 33rd-ranked Coric posted the news on Twitter.

He says “I want to inform you that I am positive for Covid-19. Please everyone who has been in contact with me for the last few days gets tested!”

He says he is feeling well and has no symptoms.

Coric was among about 1,000 people who were tested for the virus after Grigor Dimitrov announced that he tested positive. That led to the cancellation of an exhibition event in Croatia where top-ranked Novak Djokovic was scheduled to play in the final.

Coric played a match against Dimitrov in Zadar on Saturday in the second leg of the exhibition series.

