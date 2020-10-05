The Latest: Djokovic in 11th French Open quarterfinal in row

Petra Kvitova of the Czech Republic plays a shot against China’s Zhang Shuai in the fourth round match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, Monday, Oct. 5, 2020. (AP Photo/Michel Euler)

PARIS (AP) — The Latest from the French Open (all times local):

6:20 p.m.

Novak Djokovic reached the French Open quarterfinals for the 11th consecutive year, extending his own Open-era record at the tournament.

The top-seeded Djokovic faced his toughest challenge yet this year at Roland Garros but still won rather easily against No. 15 seed Karen Khachanov 6-4, 6-3, 6-3 at Court Philippe Chatrier, taking the last four games.

The stadium’s new $55 million retractable roof was shut because of a heavy downpour.

Djokovic has won all 12 sets he’s played in Paris this year and dropped a total of only 25 games so far. He lost five games in each of his first three matches.

This victory puts Djokovic in his 47th Grand Slam quarterfinal, second only to Roger Federer’s 57.

Djokovic is seeking a second French Open championship and 18th major trophy overall. Among men, only Federer, with 20, and Rafael Nadal, with 19, have more.

Djokovic will face No. 17 seed Pablo Carreño Busta or qualifier Daniel Altmaier next. The rain prevented their fourth-round match from starting when it was supposed to at open-air Court Suzanne Lenglen.

3:25 p.m.

Andrey Rublev reached the quarterfinals for the first time by beating Marton Fucsovics 6-7 (4), 7-5, 6-4, 7-6 (3).

The 13th-seeded Russian saved three set points serving at 5-4 down and 0-40 in the fourth set.

He won on his second match point when the unseeded Fucsovics put a forehand into the net after Rublev had hit a volley at the net.

The two-time U.S. Open quarterfinalist Rublev had never been beyond the first round at Roland Garros.

He next faces fifth-seeded Stefanos Tsitsipas.

12:55 p.m.

Two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova reached the French Open quarterfinals for the first time in eight years by beating Zhang Shuai 6-2, 6-4.

The seventh-seeded Czech player lost her only semifinal match at Roland Garros in 2012.

Zhang had a medical timeout while trailing 5-2 in the first set.

Kvitova sat waiting wrapped in a pink coat to combat the chilly conditions on Court Philippe Chatrier. She then did some leg exercises to keep warm.

The 30-year-old Kvitova will next face Laura Siegemund. The unseeded German beat Paula Badosa 7-5, 6-2 to reach the quarterfinals at a major tournament for the first time.

12:20 p.m.

There will still be crowds for the final week of French Open after Paris police decided not to reduce the limit of 1,000 spectators per day.

Paris police chief Didier Lallement said bars in Paris will close for two weeks from Tuesday as part of new measures to slow coronavirus infections.

But he maintained the current limit of 1,000 spectators at sports events in Paris and specifically noted the clay-court tournament at Roland Garros.

The decision will come as a relief to players.

Many have said how much they appreciate having spectators even in much smaller numbers than normal.

