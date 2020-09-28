The Latest: Kvitova tops Dodin 6-3, 7-5 to advance in Paris

View of the empty seats on Suzanne Lenglen court as rain suspended most matches in the first round of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, Monday, Sept. 28, 2020. (AP Photo/Michel Euler)

PARIS (AP) — The Latest from the French Open (all times local):

12:45 a.m.

Petra Kvitova is through to the French Open second round after a 6-3, 7-5 win against Oceane Dodin under the new roof on Court Philippe Chatrier.

Kvitova, a two-time Wimbledon winner, advanced from the first round for the 10th time in 11 appearances at Roland Garros. The Czech player’s only first-round loss was in 2010. She was a semi-finalist in 2012. Ranked 11th, she is the No. 7 seed at Roland Garros.

A forehand hit wide by 118th-ranked Dodin gave Kvitova a break of serve in the second set. The 23-year-old from France was playing the 30-year-old Kvitova for the first time.

On outside courts that aren’t protected by a roof like Chatrier, the rain that thwarted the start of play Monday morning has stopped and players have been called for their matches.

11:30 a.m.

The new roof over Court Philippe Chatrier is again proving its worth on Day 2 of the French Open.

The court is hosting the only play as rain thwarted the start of all other matches at Roland Garros. Two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova and 118th-ranked Oceane Dodin were dry for their first-round match with Chatrier’s retractable roof deployed from the outset.

No other matches started as scheduled on 12 other courts with rain falling and forecasters predicting dryer weather for the afternoon. Waterproof covers were deployed on all those courts to keep them from getting soaked.

