The Latest: Canadian teen Auger-Aliassime loses at Wimbledon

Canada’s Milos Raonic returns to United States’ Reilly Opelka in a Men’s singles match during day five of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Friday, July 5, 2019. (AP Photo/Tim Ireland)

WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — The Latest at Wimbledon (all times local):

9 p.m.

Eighteen-year-old Canadian Felix Auger-Aliassime lost in the third round at Wimbledon.

The promising player who goes by the initials “FAA” lost to Ugo Humbert of France 6-4, 7-5, 6-3 on No. 1 Court.

Auger-Aliassime had 11 aces but was still broken five times. The Canadian youngster only managed to break his opponent’s serve once.

Humbert, who is 21, is playing at Wimbledon for the first time and is now the youngest remaining player in the men’s draw. He’ll next face defending champion Novak Djokovic.

___

8:20 p.m.

A sprinkler problem caused a bit of splash on one of the outside courts at Wimbledon.

During a late changeover in a mixed doubles match on Court 15, the sprinkler behind the chair umpire sent water gushing behind the backs of Artem Sitak and Laura Siegemund. The pair moved away until the sprinkler was brought under control, but it erupted two more times before the match was temporarily halted.

Sitak and Siegemund ended up beating Ken Skupski and Darija Jurak 3-6, 6-3, 6-4.

___

8:15 p.m.

Fifteen-year-old Coco Gauff saved two match points in the second set and went on to beat Polona Hercog of Slovenia in the third round at Wimbledon.

Gauff, who is playing at a Grand Slam tournament for the first time, won 3-6, 7-6 (7), 7-5 on Centre Court.

Gauff saved one match point while trailing 5-2 in the second set. She went on to hold serve but then faced another in the next game, set up by an ace from Hercog. The 28-year-old Slovenian player then double-faulted on the next point.

Gauff beat five-time Wimbledon champion Venus Williams in the first round and 2017 semifinalist Magdalena Rybarikova in the second. Both of those matches were on No. 1 Court, the second biggest stadium at the All England Club.

___

7:30 p.m.

Wimbledon — and the rest of the world — will need to wait to watch Serena Williams and Andy Murray team up.

With play on Centre Court and No. 1 Court continuing into the evening Friday, the All England Club announced that the first-round match in mixed doubles for the Williams-Murray pairing would be postponed to another day.

That means Williams could have to play twice on Saturday, when she is supposed to face Julie Goerges in the third round of singles.

The tournament’s two main arenas are the only ones that have a retractable roof and artificial lights, allowing play once the sun goes down. They also have the largest capacity.

All England Club chief executive Richard Lewis has said the preference would be to put matches involving two-time Wimbledon singles champion Murray, who is British, on one of the two main courts.

___

6:20 p.m.

Defending champion Novak Djokovic dropped his first set of the tournament but had few problems after that, advancing to the fourth round at Wimbledon with a 7-5, 6-7 (5), 6-1, 6-4 win over Hubert Hurkacz.

Hurkacz had never even reached the third round of a Grand Slam tournament before but matched Djokovic shot by shot in a tense second set which featured some mesmerizing rallies and spectacular winners from both players.

But the unseeded Polish player couldn’t keep it up, and Djokovic won the third set in only 25 minutes. He then broke for a 2-1 lead in the fourth and sealed the victory with a service winner on his first match point.

Djokovic is looking for his fifth Wimbledon title.

Fernando Verdasco also advanced, beating Thomas Fabbiano 6-4, 7-6 (1), 6-4.

___

3:50 p.m.

Last year’s runner-up Kevin Anderson was knocked out in the third round at Wimbledon, losing in straight sets to Guido Pella on Centre Court.

Anderson could only convert one of his nine break points and lost 6-4, 6-3, 7-6 (4) to Pella, who reached the fourth round at a Grand Slam tournament for the first time.

It’s the second year in a row that Pella knocked out the previous runner-up. He came from two sets down to beat Marin Cilic in 2018.

Anderson lost in straight sets to Novak Djokovic in last year’s final, after coming from two sets down to beat Roger Federer in the quarterfinals and beating John Isner in a 6½-hour semifinal match.

In the third set, the South African had a break point at 2-1, two more at 3-2 and another one at 4-3, but couldn’t convert any of them. In the tiebreaker, Pella set up match point after a crowd-pleasing rally at the net, and converted it with another volley.

No. 10 Karen Khachanov also lost, falling to Roberto Bautista Agut 6-3, 7-6 (3), 6-1. Both results could benefit Djokovic, the defending champion who now doesn’t have a single top-10 seeded player left in his side of the draw.

___

1 p.m.

Former finalist Milos Raonic ended Reilly Opelka’s Wimbledon run by beating the towering American in straight sets in the third round.

In a matchup of big servers, Raonic broke twice in each of the last two sets to win 7-6 (1), 6-2, 6-1 and reach the fourth round for the fifth time. Both players finished with 13 aces each but Raonic had only seven unforced errors to Opelka’s 31.

The 6-foot-11 (2.11-meter) Opelka was making his Wimbledon debut and knocked out three-time Grand Slam champion Stan Wawrinka in the second round.

Raonic lost to Andy Murray in the 2016 Wimbledon final.

___

12:35 p.m.

Zhang Shuai of China became the first player to reach the second week of Wimbledon after knocking out former No. 1 Caroline Wozniacki in the third round.

Zhang set up her second match point with a backhand winner and converted it with a volley winner at the net to reach the fourth round for the first time.

Wozniacki was 4-0 up in the first set and also broke Zhang in the opening game of the second before losing four straight games. The Dane repeatedly grew frustrated with the result of Hawk-Eye challenges, complaining to the chair umpire on several occasions that the calls made by the review system were wrong.

Wozniacki won the 2018 Australian Open but has never been past the fourth round at Wimbledon, losing at that stage on six occasions.

___

8:10 a.m.

Coco Gauff will be the headline act on Centre Court at Wimbledon.

Not bad for a 15-year-old in her first Grand Slam tournament.

The American will play the last match of the day at the All England Club’s biggest stadium when she faces Polona Hercog of Slovenia, another unseeded player.

Gauff has quickly become a star at the grass-court major championship. She beat five-time Wimbledon champion Venus Williams in the first round and 2017 semifinalist Magdalena Rybarikova in the second.

Another exciting teenager, 18-year-old Canadian Felix Auger-Aliassime, will also try to reach the fourth round when he takes on Ugo Humbert on No. 1 Court.

Defending men’s champion Novak Djokovic faces Hubert Hurkacz earlier in that arena.

___

