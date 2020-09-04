The Latest: Table tennis events to return in November

FILE – In this Sunday, May 31, 2020, substitutes for Borussia Dortmund, wearing face masks to protect against coronavirus, look on from the stands during the German Bundesliga soccer match between SC Paderborn 07 and Borussia Dortmund at Benteler Arena in Paderborn, Germany. The German Bundesliga will keep five substitutions for the 2020-21 season because of the coronavirus pandemic. The 36 clubs in the top two German men’s soccer leagues voted at a German Football League meeting Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020 to continue the rule for next season. (Lars Baron/Pool via AP, file)

The Latest on the effects of the coronavirus outbreak on sports around the world:

Table tennis events will return in China in November.

The International Table Tennis Federation says World Cup events for men and women will be held in China after the country took over hosting duties from Germany and Thailand.

The Chinese table tennis federation says “we are able to come out from the darkness and to celebrate our return to the table.”

The ITTF froze the world rankings in April when all international competitions were postponed or canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The 16 top-ranked men and women will compete at the ITTF Finals. World Cup events will have 20-player lineups of no more than two from each country.

