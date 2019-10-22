The Latest: Ross, Suero added to Nationals’ active roster

Members of the ground crew prepare the field during a practice day for baseball’s World Series Monday, Oct. 21, 2019, in Houston. The Houston Astros face the Washington Nationals in Game 1 on Tuesday. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

HOUSTON (AP) — The Latest on the World Series (all times local):

5:10 p.m.

Right-handers Joe Ross and Wander Suero were added to the Washington Nationals’ active roster for the World Series in place of Roenis Elías and Austin Voth.

Ross started Game 4 in the Division Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers, allowing four runs, three hits and a walk in 2 2/3 innings. Washington rebounded to tie the score before losing 6-5.

Suero entered in Game 3 after Los Angeles had scored four runs off Patrick Corbin to take a 5-2 lead. Suero allowed a three-run homer to Justin Turner, his first batter, and gave up a double before getting the final out of the inning. That was his only appearance of the series.

Elías and Voth were on the roster for the NL Championship Series sweep of St. Louis but did not pitch,

“I can use Ross in back-to-back days,” Nationals manager Dave Martinez said. “Voth, I don’t really know if we use him one day, he might not be able to pitch back-to-back days.”

___

3:25 p.m.

Trea Turner will be the first batter in this year’s World Series when the Washington Nationals shortstop leads off Game 1 on Tuesday night against Houston right-hander Gerrit Cole.

The rest of the Nationals starting lineup has RF Adam Eaton batting second, followed by 3B Anthony Rendon, LF Juan Soto, DH Howie Kendrick, 2B Asdrúbal Cabrera, 1B Ryan Zimmerman, C Kurt Suzuki and CF Victor Robles.

Houston’s lineup against Nationals right-hander Max Scherzer has CF George Springer leading off, followed by 2B Jose Altuve, LF Michael Brantley, 3B Alex Bregman, 1B Yuli Gurriel, SS Carlos Correa, DH Yordan Alvarez, C Martin Maldonado and RF Josh Reddick.

___

2 p.m.

The assistant general manager of the Houston Astros has issued a statement apologizing for using “inappropriate language” after a report in Sports Illustrated said he repeatedly yelled toward a group of female reporters during the team’s celebration after clinching the AL pennant.

His remarks reportedly referenced Houston closer Roberto Osuna, who was suspended for 75 games last season for violating the league’s domestic violence policy before joining the Astros in a trade from Toronto.

The Astros denied Monday night that his comments were directed at the reporters. That was before they released a statement from assistant GM Brandon Taubman hours before Game 1 of the World Series.

Major League Baseball also issued a statement Tuesday concerning the incident, saying it will interview those involved before commenting on the matter any further.

The statement from the league says in part: “everyone in baseball must use care to not engage in any behavior — whether intentional or not — that could be construed as minimizing the egregiousness of an act of domestic violence. We became aware of this incident through the Sports Illustrated article. The Astros have disputed Sports Illustrated’s characterization of the incident.”

___

11 a.m.

Chris Devenski replaced Bryan Abreu on the Houston Astros’ World Series roster against the Washington Nationals in a swap of right-handed pitchers.

A right-hander who turns 29 next month, Devenski has not pitched in a game since Sept. 29, the last day of the regular season. He made five appearances in the World Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers two years ago and got the win in Game 2 despite allowing Charlie Culberson’s 11th-inning homer. He failed to hold a three-run lead in the ninth inning of Game 5, giving up Yasiel Puig’s two-run homer and Chris Taylor’s RBI single.

Abreu, a 22-year-old rookie who made his debut in July, was not on the roster for the Division Series against Tampa Bay, then was added for the League Championship Series against the New York Yankees. His only appearance was in the Astros’ opening 7-0 loss, when he relieved to start the ninth inning, allowed a first-pitch home run to Gio Urshela, gave up Gleyber Torres’ RBI grounder and was replaced with two outs and two on.

Houston again is carrying 12 pitchers, all right-handed, for the Series, which starts Tuesday night.

___

