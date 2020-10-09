The Latest: Under-21 qualifier postponed because of virus

FILE – In this Oct. 3, 2020, file photo, a fan holds a sign “Even COVID can’t stop Dawgmation” before an NCAA college football game, in Athens, Ga. Coaches wearing masks around their chins. Fans not wearing masks at all while cheering from their seats. One school deciding to drop the safety checks it was requiring for those entering the stadium to cut down on long lines. College football is sending plenty of alarming signals at it attempts to get through a tenuous season amid a pandemic. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson, File)

The Latest on the effects of the coronavirus outbreak on sports around the world:

___

The qualifying match between host Iceland and Italy in the Under-21 European Championship has been postponed because of positive COVID-19 tests among the traveling team.

The Italian delegation has been put in quarantine by Icelandic health authorities.

The Italian soccer federation says “two players and member of staff of the under-21 side tested positive for COVID-19 after a swab test undertaken upon arrival at the airport.”

It was unclear when UEFA could reschedule the game.

Italy is second and Iceland third in the group after six matches. Ireland leads the group.

The final tournament is scheduled for next year in Hungary and Slovenia. It is split between a group stage in March and knockout rounds starting in May.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports