The Latest: Florida-LSU hoops skedded for Saturday postponed

McLennan Community College Press Release:

McLennan and Odessa split today’s softball doubleheader at Bosque River Ballpark.

The Odessa Wranglers took game one 4-1 with Gracy Crafts taking the loss in the circle.

Odessa began the scoring with a run in the top of the first. Alyssa Deanda drew a lead-off walk. Hunter Harkrider then reached first and advanced to second on a McLennan error, bringing Deanda in to score.

The Wranglers added two more runs in the fourth. Marijn Crouwel singled and was replaced by pinch runner Reagan Hillis. Madi Scott and Kaylean Ayala both walked to load the bases. Taryn Terpsma singled to score Hillis. Amaya Guerreo then grounded into a double play, bringing Scott home to score.

Lindsey Evans’ solo shot in the bottom of the fifth put McLennan on the board.

Odessa’s final run came in the top of the sixth. Scott and Megan Knapp were both safe on errors. Scott then advanced to third on a wild pitch and scored on a fly out by Guerrero.

McLennan bounced back to defeat Odessa 10-2 in five innings of the second game with Reese Taylor getting the win in the circle.

Odessa scored one in the first. Deanda and Cisneros both singled. Deanda then scored on a McLennan error.

McLennan responded with six runs in the bottom of the first. Evans led off with a single and scored on a Bailey Krolczyk double. Melayna Lopez was safe on an error, allowing Krolczyk to score. Caitlyn Wong singled, and both runners advanced on a ground out by Mackenzie Adams. Ka’Lyn Watson then singled to score Lopez. Rosemary Rivera reached first safely on an error, scoring Wong. Watson scored on a sacrifice bunt by Genesis Rodriguez. Kenzie Chambers walked, and Evans was safe on a fielder’s choice. Krolczyk then singled to score Rivera.

The Wranglers’ second run came in the top of the second. Lauren Gonzales and Hillis both singled. Deanda then singled to score Gonzales.

Three McLennan runs scored in the third. Rodriguez singled and Chambers walked. Evans followed with a single to score Rodriguez, and Chambers scored on an Odessa error. Evans then scored on a ground out on by Krolczyk.

McLennan sealed the run-rule victory with Wong’s home run in the bottom of the fourth.

McLennan returns to action at Bosque River Ballpark Sunday, hosting Blinn at noon.

Odessa 4, McLennan 1Odessa 100 201 0 – 4 3 2McLennan 000 010 0 – 1 3 4Aydenne Brown and Megan Knapp. Gracy Crafts, Cheyenne Floyd (4) and Bailey Krolczyk. WP: Brown; LP: Crafts. Leading hitters – Odessa: Ily Cisneros (1-4, 2B), Taryn Terpsma (1-1, RBI) and Amaya Guerrero (0-3, RBI); McLennan: Lindsey Evans (1-4, HR, RBI), Melayna Lopez (1-1, 2B) and Julia Herzinger (1-3, 2B). Record: McLennan 4-7.

McLennan 10, Odessa 2Odessa 110 00 – 2 5 3McLennan 603 1x – 10 11 2Morgan Brandon and Marijn Crouwel. Reese Taylor and Rosemary Rivera. WP: Taylor; LP: Brandon. Leading hitters – Odessa: Alyssa Deanda (2-3, RBI); McLennan: Lindsey Evans (2-3, RBI), Bailey Krolczyk (2-3, 2B, 3 RBI), Caitlyn Wong (2-3, HR, RBI), Ka’Lyn Watson (1-3, RBI), Rosemary Rivera (2-3. RBI) and Genesis Rodriguez (1-2, RBI). Record: McLennan 5-7.