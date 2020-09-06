The One-Week Countdown Begins for Baylor’s Season Opener

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WACO, TX- The one week countdown for the Bears season opener officially begins, as they’re hosting Louisiana Tech next Saturday. The game will kickoff at 11:00 AM on KWKT-FOX 44. Baylor quarterback Charlie Brewer is expecting a good showing next Saturday, after putting the finishing touches on a few things.

“I think we’ve done a good job during fall camp,” Charlie Brewer said. “But there’s always room for improvement, fine tuning a few things, it’s something that we need to do, and I think we’re gonna do it and I expect a good showing the first game.”

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Don't Miss

Trending now

Upcoming Events

Stay Connected

KWKT FOX 44