The One-Week Countdown Begins for Baylor’s Season Opener

WACO, TX- The one week countdown for the Bears season opener officially begins, as they’re hosting Louisiana Tech next Saturday. The game will kickoff at 11:00 AM on KWKT-FOX 44. Baylor quarterback Charlie Brewer is expecting a good showing next Saturday, after putting the finishing touches on a few things.

“I think we’ve done a good job during fall camp,” Charlie Brewer said. “But there’s always room for improvement, fine tuning a few things, it’s something that we need to do, and I think we’re gonna do it and I expect a good showing the first game.”