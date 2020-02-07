The XFL Returns on FOX 44 This Weekend

ARLINGTON, Texas — The XFL Makes it’s triumphant return on FOX 44 this weekend with a Texas two-step featuring the new Houston Roughnecks franchise on Saturday and the Dallas Renegades franchise on Sunday.
The Renegades are led by former Oklahoma Head Coach Bob Stoops. Former Baylor punter, Drew Galitz is also a member of the Renegades.
The Roughnecks are led by former SMU head Coach June Jones. Former UMHB quarterback Blake Jackson and former Baylor offensive lineman Kelvin Palmer both play for the Roughnecks.
The Roughnecks host the Los Angeles Wildcats on Saturday at 4:00pm on FOX 44.
The Renegades will host the St. Louis BattleHawks at 4:00pm on Sunday on FOX 44.