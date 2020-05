WACO, TX – In college sports, the NCAA is in favor of athletes benefiting from their name, image and or likeness, even though the guidelines are not yet set in stone. It’s always interesting to hear a head coach’s perspective on the topic.

“I was just in a meeting today with that,” Dave Aranda said. “We’re all learning about that, I think there’s a lot that still has to be worked out, I think a lot of it is kind of conceptual right now.”