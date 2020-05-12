Titan Fitness Well-Equipped for New Gym Protocols

WACO, Texas – Titan Fitness and Tanning LLC is a 24-hour gym in Hewitt, and have been open since 2004.

The gym is owned by Josh and Maryann Hightower, and they’re well equipped to handle the new protocols set in place. The Hightowers are thrilled to have an actual date set in place, to know they can get back to their passion, which is helping people stay healthy.

“It was heartbreaking to find out that it was gonna be weeks later,” Josh Hightower said. “It was such a relief when we finally had a date, May 18th. So we’ve spent this whole time doing some things in the gym, revitalizing it, things that we can’t normally do while we’re busy.”

The Hightowers have enforced social distancing on cardio machines, and are going the extra mile to ensure a safe environment.

“Each member is going to be issued a towel when they come in,” Josh Hightower said. “That’s gonna be for them to wipe down the machines before and after use. We’ll have disinfectant stations around the gym with plenty of spray bottles with disinfectant, and coach them on ‘Here’s how to wipe down the machines.’ And our members are great about it already.”