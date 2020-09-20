Tommy John Surgery Sidelines Verlander Until 2022

WACO, TX – Houston Astros ace pitcher, Justin Verlander, will undergo Tommy John surgery, and will be sidelined until 2022. The two-time Cy Young winner posted a video on Instagram, expressing his mindset heading into surgery.

“Obviously, this is not good news,” Justin Verlander said. “However, I’m gonna handle this the only way I know how, I’m gonna be optimistic, I’m gonna put my head down, work hard, attack this rehab, and hopefully come out on the other side better for it, I truly believe everything happens for a reason.”