Troy Battles Their Way to a 9-7 Win over Whitney

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HEWITT, Texas — On a night where defense reigned, the Troy Trojans outlasted Whitney 9-7 at Panther Stadium on Friday Night.

The Trojans advance to take on the defending State Champion Grandview Zebras on Friday night at 7:30pm at Waco ISD Stadium.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending now

Friday Night Fever Scoreboard

Enter to Win our Contests

More Contests
KWKT FOX 44

Stay Connected

Upcoming Events