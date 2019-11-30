Troy Battles Their Way to a 9-7 Win over Whitney

HEWITT, Texas — On a night where defense reigned, the Troy Trojans outlasted Whitney 9-7 at Panther Stadium on Friday Night.
The Trojans advance to take on the defending State Champion Grandview Zebras on Friday night at 7:30pm at Waco ISD Stadium.
