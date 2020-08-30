Tucker, Schroder ejected from Rockets-Thunder playoff game

Houston Rockets’ P.J. Tucker, center, his held back by Oklahoma City Thunder’s Steven Adams, right, as he confronts Dennis Schroder (17) after a foul during the second half of an NBA basketball first round playoff game Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. Both players were ejected. Both Schroder and Tucker were ejected from the game. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — Houston’s P.J. Tucker and Oklahoma City’s Dennis Schroder were ejected from Game 5 of their first-round playoff series Saturday night after a tussle following a hard pick that sent them both to the floor.

Midway through the third quarter with Houston leading 67-49, Tucker set a pick on Schroder, who swung his right arm between Tucker’s legs, hitting him in the groin. When the two players stood back up, Tucker approached Schroder and head-butted him from behind.

After checking the video, referee James Capers called a flagrant 2 foul on Schroder and ejected him. Tucker was given a technical foul with an ejection.

Schroder was leading the Thunder with 19 points. Tucker had five points and six rebounds.

The best-of-seven series was tied 2-2.

