Two Baylor Bears make Julius Erving Award watch list

WACO, TX — On Wednesday, Baylor Bears Matthew Mayer and Kendall Brown were included on the 20-player watch list for the Julius Erving Award, which goes annually to the best small forward in college basketball.

Last season, Mayer, who was also on the preseason All-Big 12 team, averaged just over eight points per game. Joining him on the watch list was Brown, the Big 12’s Preseason Freshman of the Year, who comes to Baylor as a five-star recruit from Cottage Grove, Minnesota.

The winner of the Julius Erving Award will be chosen in March from a group of five finalists.