WACO, TX — After a standout first eight games of the season, Baylor wide receiver Tyquan Thornton was added to the Biletnikoff Award watch list on Wednesday.

The Bears wideout is currently tied for 50th nationally in receiving yards and has added five touchdown catches. So far this season, he leads Baylor in every receiving statistic.

The Biletnikoff Award is given annually to the best wide receiver in college football.