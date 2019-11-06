UConn to play exhibition against US national team on Jan. 27

Connecticut’s Megan Walker, left, gestures to her team as associate head coach Chris Dailey, center, and head coach Geno Auriemma, right, look on during the second half of an NCAA college exhibition basketball game against Jefferson, Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, in Storrs, Conn. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill)

STORRS, Conn. (AP) — The UConn women’s basketball team has announced it will play an exhibition in January against the U.S. women’s national team.

Coach Geno Auriemma says it’s a great opportunity to play against some of the best in the world. The U.S. team is playing various exhibitions against college teams ahead of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

The game on Jan. 27 will be held at the XL Center in Hartford. Auriemma was the U.S. national coach when the teams won gold at the 2012 and 2016 Olympics.

It’s the third exhibition between a U.S. national team and the Huskies. The national team won in 1995 and 2007.

The fifth-ranked Huskies open the regular season on Sunday when they host Cal at Gampel Pavilion.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Womenscollegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25