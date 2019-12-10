UMHB Back in The Saddle

WACO, TX – UMHB’s football season came to an end on Saturday, falling to Wisconsin-Whitewater in the NCAA quarterfinals. The Warhawks came to Belton with a vengeance, after the Crusaders ended their season last year in the NCAA Semifinals. The Warhawks executed their game, controlling tempo, as they had the ball just under 43 minutes. Coach Fredenburg talked about moving forward from the devastating loss.

“In itself it’s motivation,” Pete Fredenburg said. “I think you learn more from your losses than anything else, about yourself, about your team, about the growth, of where you need to go as program.”