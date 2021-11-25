UMHB Crusaders ready for second round matchup

BELTON, TX — After not getting a postseason in 2020, the Mary Hardin-Baylor Crusaders once again have a shot to win a title, with the next challenge coming from Birmingham-Southern.

And after not getting that experience last season, head coach Pete Fredenburg believes that will be something they’ll have to learn on the fly this year.

“What so many of our players don’t have is the experience of going through an offseason and the offseason is where we really develop some mental and physical toughness and the things that we really hang our hat on as far as our program is concerned.”