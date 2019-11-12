UMHB Crusaders Rise to the Challenge

WACO, TX – UMHB defeated Texas Lutheran on Saturday 41-3, and just by looking at the final score, it could easily be assumed that TLU is a bad team; however, that is not the case.

Aside from UMHB, Texas Lutheran is the only other team to defeat Hardin-Simmons, winning by 9 points, while the Crusaders defeated HSU with a field goal as time expired. UMHB knew that Texas Lutheran was capable of beating them, so the team came up with a game plan a few weeks ago, and answered the challenge.

“I think our offense really played extremely well,” Pete Fredenburg said. “You know, we added a challenge to them about 2 or 3 weeks ago, just to kind of get a little more tempo and a little more imagination, and they did, they really did a great job of moving the ball, and making a quicker snap count and getting the ball moving a little bit.”

