UMHB Football Adapting to 2019 Offense

WACO, TX – Down in Belton, the Crusaders won their game on Saturday 23-13, which is a small margin of victory, as they’re known for blowing out teams. However, their offense is very different from 2018, they’re still without their starting quarterback, Jase Hammack, in addition to having only one returning skill player, in senior wide receiver Jonel Reed.

“We have to build our team around our abilities we have,” Pete Fredenburg said. “We don’t have the two slot receivers we had last year, we’re developing some right now, and while we’re doing it, we’re using the tight end, and so that’s a different kind of concept, we’ve got to work through.”