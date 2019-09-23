UMHB Football Adapting to 2019 Offense

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WACO, TX – Down in Belton, the Crusaders won their game on Saturday 23-13, which is a small margin of victory, as they’re known for blowing out teams. However, their offense is very different from 2018, they’re still without their starting quarterback, Jase Hammack, in addition to having only one returning skill player, in senior wide receiver Jonel Reed.

“We have to build our team around our abilities we have,” Pete Fredenburg said. “We don’t have the two slot receivers we had last year, we’re developing some right now, and while we’re doing it, we’re using the tight end, and so that’s a different kind of concept, we’ve got to work through.”

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending now

Upcoming Events

Enter to Win our Contests

More Contests
KWKT FOX 44

Stay Connected