UMHB Football Adds Bill Bleil to Coaching Staff

UMHB Press Release

By: Jon Wallin

BELTON, Texas – The University of Mary Hardin-Baylor football program has added Bill Bleil as the newest full-time member of the Cru’s coaching staff. Bleil will coach the offensive line for UMHB and joined the Cru on Monday (June 29th).

“He is an outstanding football coach and a really great man,” UMHB Head Football Coach Pete Fredenburg said. “I am terribly excited to have him join our staff and I can’t wait to see what he can do to help our football program.”

Bleil joins UMHB after spending the previous two seasons as offensive line coach at Lamar University and he also served as the Cardinals’ co-offensive coordinator in 2019. Bleil molded the Lamar offensive line into a unit that ranked 13th in the country in rushing offense in 2018 and produced the program’s first Southland Conference Offensive Lineman of the Year in 2019. Bleil also has collegiate head coaching experience after a five-year stint at Western Carolina University. He posted a career record of 30-36 in that time and was named Southern Conference Coach of the Year following the 2000 season. Bleil has also made collegiate coaching stops at Missouri Southern, Rhode Island, Iowa State University, Akron University, Northern Illinois, Pittsburgh University, South Dakota, the University of Pacific and Northwestern. Bleil served as assistant head coach at Missouri Southern and Akron and was also offensive coordinator at Rhode Island. He brings 27 years of Division I coaching experience to Belton.

“The success the staff has had here over the decades makes this a really attractive program,” Bleil said. “You can feel it as soon as you walk on campus that everyone really wants to see you succeed. We have great facilities and so many great things to offer that my wife and I were just really excited about the opportunity to join the Cru football family.”

Bleil earned his bachelor’s degree from Northwestern College in 1981. He earned a Master’s Degree from New Mexico Highlands University in 1982. Bleil and his wife, Laurel, have two sons, Kevin and Tim. Kevin and Tim are both assistant football coaches at Stephen F. Austin University. Bleil replaces Dustin Washburn on the UMHB coaching staff. Washburn was named offensive coordinator at Lake Belton High School earlier this summer after spending two years as the Cru’s offensive line coach.