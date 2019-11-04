UMHB Football Builds on Emotional win vs. HSU

WACO, TX – The UMHB Crusader have been tested in 2019, on and off the field, from dealing with the NCAA nullifying their 2016 title, to grinding through an emotional game against their conference rival, trailing the whole match-up, until the game-winning field.

The Crusaders carried that momentum with them on the road this past weekend, shutting out Louisiana College 82 nothing, which showed the coaching staff how much the team has grown, and can handle any situation, good or bad, as they get ready to play Texas Lutheran.

“You know I was real worried last week that we would be down a little bit,” Pete Fredenburg said. “After all the emotion and the commotion that we went through, and then you have Louisiana college and a real long trip there, so I think our guys handled all that, and I certainly expect them to handle this.”