UMHB Football Cruises Past McMurry 79-0

UMHB Press Release

By: Jon Wallin

ABILENE, Texas – The University of Mary Hardin-Baylor football team scored on its first two offensive plays and the Cru never looked back in a 79-0 victory over McMurry University Saturday in Abilene. Top-ranked UMHB improves to 4-0 overall and 3-0 in American Southwest Conference play with the win. The loss drops the War Hawks to 0-5 overall and 0-4 in ASC play on the year.



UMHB stuffed a fake punt on the opening possession and scored on Jase Hammack’s 15-yard touchdown pass to Brenton Martin on the next play for a 7-0 lead. Hammack found Martin with a 48-yard touchdown strike on the next Cru play to stretch it to 14-0.Anthony Avila added a 30-yard field goal and Tommy Bowden scored on a one-yard run to push the lead 24-0 at the end of the first quarter. Hammack threw a 52-yard scoring strike to Jonel Reed and tacked on a one-yard TD run before Luke Poorman threw a 38-yard touchdown toss to Hayden Haas to make it 45-0 UMHB at halftime. Avila added a 24-yard field goal, Hammack connected with Reed on an 11-yard touchdown pass, Jo’Vel McDaniel scored on a five-yard run and Haas wrapped touchdown receptions rom Poorman and Ryan Redding around a 30-yard Brandon Cunningham field goa to provide the final margin.



The Cru rolled up 566 yards of total offense on 51 offensive plays. UMHB’s defense forced three turnovers and held McMurry to 54 yards of total offense in its second consecutive shutout. The Cru allowed a program record low of just two passing yards on the day.



Hammack was 10-16 passing for 217 yards and four touchdowns for UMHB. Haas caught three passes for 111 yards and tied a school record with three touchdown receptions. Reed added three grabs for 109 yards and two scores and Martin caught five passes for 90 yards and two TDs. UMHB set a school single-game record with seven touchdown passes as a team. Tevin Jones had a game-high 12 tackles for the Cru defense.



UMHB will now return home to host East Texas Baptist University next Saturday. The Cru and Tigers (2-2, 2-1 ASC) will kick off at 2 pm at Crusader Stadium.





