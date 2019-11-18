UMHB Football Earns NCAA Championship Berth & Home Game vs. Redlands

UMHB Press Release

By: Jon Wallin

BELTON, Texas – The University of Mary Hardin-Baylor football team will make its 16th straight NCAA Division III National Championships appearance and its 18th in the last 19 years after the defending Division III National Champions earned an automatic bid to the postseason with the announcement of the 32-team field Sunday afternoon. UMHB will open its run toward what the Cru hopes will be a fourth straight Stagg Bowl appearance at home with a First Round game against the University of Redlands. That game will kick off at 12:00 PM at Crusader Stadium in Belton on Saturday, November 23rd.

UMHB is 10-0 overall and went 9-0 in conference play to win the ASC title for the 54th straight season. Redlands is 9-1 overall and went 6-1 in Southern California Intercollegiate Athletic Conference play. The Bulldogs advanced to the postseason as an at-large team after finishing second to Chapman University in the SCIAC. UMHB will be facing Redlands in the opening round of the playoffs for the fourth time and the two teams also faced off in a pair of regular season contests. The Cru leads the all-time series 5-0. The last time these two programs faced off, UMHB posted a 50-28 victory over the Bulldogs in the opening round of the 2016 playoffs.

“We are familiar with Redlands and have such great respect for their program and what they do,” Cru head coach Pete Fredenburg said. “They really challenged us last time we played them and it will be a real test. I told our team that we have a game this Saturday and we need to go play well because we really want to have another game next Saturday.”

UMHB has a 41-15 all-time record in the NCAA Division III National Championships and joins Mount Union as the only two Division III programs in the country to win at least one playoff game in each of the last 15 seasons. Redlands is in the postseason for the ninth time and the Bulldogs are 0-8 overall in the Division III playoffs. The winner of the UMHB/Redlands game will advance to play the winner of the Berry College/Huntingdon College opening round game. The host team for the Second Round will be announced next Sunday afternoon.

The game will be broadcast on Fox Sports Radio (93.9 FM/1330 AM) with the pre-game show starting at 11:30 AM on Saturday. UMHB will also provide live video and live statistics for the contest with links to all of the coverage available on the Athletic Department web site at www.cruathletics.com.

Tickets for Saturday’s playoff game will go on sale to previous season ticket holders on Tuesday, November 19th. Ticket sales to previous ticket holders will remain open through Wednesday before going on sale to the general public on Thursday, November 21st. Tickets not claimed by season ticket holders will be released to the general public Wednesday evening. The ticket windows at Crusader Stadium will be open from 11 am to 6 pm from Tuesday through Thursday and from 9 am to 1 pm on Friday. Online ticket sales will open on Wednesday evening. Advance tickets are $10 for reserved seats, $8 for general admission and $4 for students. On Saturday, reserved seats will cost $12, general admission will be $10 and student tickets are $4. The ticket windows will open at 10 am on Saturday.