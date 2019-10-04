UMHB Football: First Road Game Helps Young Players Grow

WACO, TX – UMHB plays their first road game of the year this weekend, facing McMurry University in Abilene. It will be a lot of the players first road game with the Crusaders, since the team is very young, and as they continue to learn the ropes of what it means to be a Crusader, this weekend will be a growing experience for the young players.

“We’ve had issues with young guys being at the right place at the right time,” Pete Fredenburg said. “Doing the things necessary to keep this team from having a distraction, and now you add another little deal to it, in that we have to leave early on Friday and have it being a road trip, it’s just another process, part of the process.”