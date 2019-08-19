UMHB Football: Fredenburg Words of Wisdom

BELTON, TX – The Crusaders are missing a few pieces from last year’s National Championship team; however, UMHB is well known for their depth.

Senior quarterback Jase Hammack is returning, and even though he’ll be without the National Championship MVP, T.J. Josey, Hammack has plenty of weapons, such as senior Jonel Reed, who finished second on the team in touchdowns, behind Josey.

Coach Fredenburg talked about one of the biggest lessons he learned from last year’s National Championship team, and how he’s applying it to this season.

“I learn something every time I come out here,” Pete Fredenburg said. “I think the thing that is overwhelming to me is, is the development of our leadership, each and every individual, and it’s a servant leader, I want them to ask what can I do for this team, not what this team can do for me.”