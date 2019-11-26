UMHB Football Learning From 2 Different Types of Wins

WACO, TX – UMHB is coming off their first playoff win of the season, beating the University of Redlands 43-14. Even though the Crusaders won, they averaged just 1.9 yards per carry, which is very unusual. Coach Fredenburg talked about learning from a subpar win, verses a thrilling win, such as beating Hardin-Simmons as time expired.

“It’s such a fine line that you walk,” Pete Fredenburg said. “Because it’s hard to win games, you’ve go to rejoice and be happy when you win games. I feel like I’d be letting them down, if I was okay with that, just because it was a win.”