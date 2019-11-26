UMHB Football Learning From 2 Different Types of Wins

Sports
Posted: / Updated:

WACO, TX – UMHB is coming off their first playoff win of the season, beating the University of Redlands 43-14. Even though the Crusaders won, they averaged just 1.9 yards per carry, which is very unusual. Coach Fredenburg talked about learning from a subpar win, verses a thrilling win, such as beating Hardin-Simmons as time expired.

“It’s such a fine line that you walk,” Pete Fredenburg said. “Because it’s hard to win games, you’ve go to rejoice and be happy when you win games. I feel like I’d be letting them down, if I was okay with that, just because it was a win.”

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Enter to Win our Contests

More Contests
KWKT FOX 44

Stay Connected

Upcoming Events