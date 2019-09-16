UMHB Football Player Wins Conference Player of the Week Honor

Sports

University of Mary Hardin-Baylor

UMHB Press Release

By: Jon Wallin

BELTON, Texas – University of Mary Hardin-Baylor football player Tevin Jones had not played a game in more than 18 months going into the Cru’s season opener against Albright on Saturday. But Jones quickly shook off any rust and earned American Southwest Conference Defensive Player of the Week honors for his performance in UMHB’s victory.

Jones, a senior linebacker from Belton High School, had a game-high 15 tackles in UMHB’s 56-15 win over the Lions. Five of Jones tackles were solo stops as he helped lead a defense that forced three turnovers and recorded four sacks. The Cru also limited the Lions to 274 yards of total offense on the night.

The Cru is now 1-0 to start the season. UMHB returns to action with the ASC opener at home this Saturday. The Cru will welcome Belhaven University (0-2, 0-1 ASC) to Crusader Stadium for a 6 pm kickoff.

