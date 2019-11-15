UMHB Football: Players Eager to Correct Mistakes

WACO, TX – The UMHB Crusaders are undefeated heading into their final regular season game, facing Sul Ross State University on the road. Despite the outcome of tomorrow’s game, the Crusaders already clinched a playoff spot, after defeated Texas Lutheran last weekend.

Even though UMHB beat TLU 41-3, the team is not satisfied with how they played. On offense, the Crusaders had to settle with two field goals, instead of converting on third down, and then finishing the drive with a touchdown. On defense, UMHB gave up a season high of 390 total yards on offense, which included 283 passing yards.

“We can’t play like we did against TLU and win against some of the teams we’re gonna face,” Pete Fredenburg said. “You know, Sunday to me is a great day for our players, because they come after winning a big contest, and they just go to work, they just want to go to work, they want to learn how to get better, and it’s really an amazing accomplishment, that the guys have gotten to that point, where all they want to do is find a way to get better.”