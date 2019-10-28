UMHB Football Players Earn All-Conference Honors

UMHB Press Release

By: Jon Wallin

BELTON, Texas – University of Mary Hardin-Baylor football players Tevin Jones and Anthony Avila have been honored by the American Southwest Conference for their performances in the Cru’s 15-14 victory over Hardin-Simmons Saturday in Belton. Both players earned their second ASC Player of the Week honors of the 2019 season.

Jones, a senior linebacker from Belton High School, was named ASC Defensive Player of the Week. Jones set a new UMHB single-game record with 20 total tackles on Saturday. He also added a sack and 2.0 tackles for loss. Jones’ sack knocked HSU out of field goal range on the second possession of the game and his last tackle for loss came on third down on the Cowboys’ final drive to set up UMHB’s game-winning drive. This is the fifth ASC Player of the Week honor of Jones’ career.

Avila, a sophomore kicker from Troy High School, took ASC Special Teams Player of the Week honors. Avila kicked a game-winning 43-yard field goal as time expired to keep the Cru undefeated on the season. The game-winner also provided some redemption for Avila after he missed an extra point and a 45-yard field goal attempt in the first half of Saturday’s contest.

The Cru is now 7-0 overall and 6-0 in ASC play following the win over the Cowboys. UMHB returns to action with a noon kickoff at Louisiana College (2-5, 2-4 ASC) Saturday in Pineville, Louisiana.