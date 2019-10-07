UMHB Football Players Earn Conference Honors

UMHB Press Release

By: Jon Wallin

BELTON, Texas – University of Mary Hardin-Baylor football players Jase Hammack and E’Monte Smith have been named American Southwest Conference Players of the Week for this week. Both players were honored for their performances in the Cru’s 79-0 victory over McMurry University on Saturday.

Hammack, a senior quarterback from Andrews High School, was named Co-Offensive Player of the Week. He threw for 217 yards and four touchdowns and added a rushing score despite sitting out much of the second quarter and all of the fourth quarter against McMurry. Hammack had TD passes of 15 and 48 yards to Brenton Martin and 52 and 11 yards to Jonel Reed in his first start of the season.

Smith, a junior defensive end from Connally High School, earned Tri-Defensive Player of the Week honors. He had 2.5 sacks and 3.5 tackles for loss among his five total tackles. Smith also forced a fumble on one of his quarter back sacks and recovered it at the War Hawk five-yard line to set up a Cru score. He led a defense that forced three turnovers, recorded seven sacks and limited McMurry to just 54 yards of total offense in a second consecutive shutout.

The Cru is 4-0 overall and has a 3-0 mark in conference play. UMHB returns to action with a 2 pm home game against East Texas Baptist (2-2, 2-1 ASC) on Saturday at Crusader Stadium.