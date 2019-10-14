UMHB Football Players Win Conference Honors

UMHB Press Release

By: Jon Wallin

BELTON, Texas – University of Mary Hardin-Baylor football players Akeem Jackson and Tavion Page have been named American Southwest Conference Players of the Week for this week. The duo was recognized for their performances in the Cru’s 50-14 victory over East Texas Baptist on Saturday.

Jackson, a junior linebacker from Fairfield High School, took ASC Defensive Player of the Week honors. Jackson had ten total tackles and created three turnovers, all of which led to UMHB scores. He intercepted two passes, returning the second one 73 yards for a touchdown, and forced a fumble that led to another Cru touchdown. Jackson had five solo stops, a pass break-up and a half-tackle for loss on the day.

Page, a freshman wide receiver/kick returner from Giddings High School, claimed Special Teams Player of the Week honors. Page had a 79-yard punt return for a touchdown and averaged 34.0 yards per return on three punt returns on the day. He also added a 14-yard kickoff return.

UMHB is 5-0 overall and 4-0 in ASC play following the win over the Tigers. The Cru will travel to Georgetown this Saturday to take on Southwestern University (3-2, 2-2 ASC) in a 1 pm kickoff.