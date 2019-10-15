UMHB Football: QB Jase Hammack Status After ETBU

WACO, TX – In the Crusaders blowout win Saturday against ETBU, senior quarterback Jase Hammack threw 2 touchdown passes, before leaving the game right before the half, with a potential knee injury. However, Pete Fredenburg told the media today, that Hammack was not seriously injured, which is great news for the 2018 National Champions.

“Jase is going to be fine,” Pete Fredenburg said. “He could have played Saturday if it was a grade one, they’re not sure if it’s a one or two, but it’s an MCL, and he feels like he’s going to be fine.”