UMHB Football: QB Jase Hammack Status After ETBU

Sports
Posted: / Updated:

WACO, TX – In the Crusaders blowout win Saturday against ETBU, senior quarterback Jase Hammack threw 2 touchdown passes, before leaving the game right before the half, with a potential knee injury. However, Pete Fredenburg told the media today, that Hammack was not seriously injured, which is great news for the 2018 National Champions.

“Jase is going to be fine,” Pete Fredenburg said. “He could have played Saturday if it was a grade one, they’re not sure if it’s a one or two, but it’s an MCL, and he feels like he’s going to be fine.”

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending now

Upcoming Events

Enter to Win our Contests

More Contests
KWKT FOX 44

Stay Connected