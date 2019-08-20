UMHB Football: Replacing RB Markeith Miller

BELTON, TX – The Crusaders have a few promising transfers, including junior running back Chiduben Nnoli, out of Linfield. UMHB has big shoes to fill for Markeith Miller, as he had over 1,800 rushing yards for 30 touchdowns last year.

However, the team has other running backs returning, such as Marquis Duncan, who was second on the team behind Miller in carries.

“They’re working really hard,” Pete Fredenburg said. “I think we’re gonna be fine, you know, I don’t think you ever replace a Markeith Miller, he was such a great leader and a great player, but we’ve got a lot of good players that have been waiting to get on the field, and now is their time.”