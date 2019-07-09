UMHB Football Season Tickets go on Sale to General Public on July 16th

UMHB Press Release:

BELTON, Texas—Season tickets for the 2019 season of University of Mary Hardin-Baylor football will go on sale to the general public on Tuesday, July 16th. Tickets will be sold Tuesday through Thursday, July 16-18th and Tuesday through Thursday, July 23-25th from 11:00 am to 6:00 pm at Gate #1 one at Crusader Stadium off of University Drive on the UMHB campus. Previously purchased season tickets will also be available for pick-up during all of those times. General admission and individual game tickets will go on sale August 20th through August 22nd from 11:00 am to 6:00 pm.

The season ticket price for this year remains $50 for a schedule that features six home games. This year’s home schedule features five American Southwest Conference opponents, plus non-conference foe Albright College in the season opener. UMHB will host ASC teams in Belhaven University, Howard Payne, East Texas Baptist, Hardin-Simmons and Texas Lutheran.The full 2019 UMHB football schedule is available on the athletic department web site at www.cruathletics.com. If you have any questions, please contact the Cru ticket office at (254) 295-4455 or crutickets@umhb.edu. UMHB is coming off its second national championship in the last three seasons and finished 15-0 last year, capping the season with a 24-16 victory over Mount Union in Stagg Bowl XLVI.