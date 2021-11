BELTON, TX — After earning the automatic bid for the ASC, UMHB Football knew that it would be in the 2021 NCAA Division III Football Championships, but on Sunday the Crusaders found out who and when they would play.

The Cru will host Trinity University on November 20 at noon.

UMHB is 5-4 all-time against the Tigers, including a 3-2 record against Trinity in the postseason.