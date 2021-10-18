UMHB Football still with issues to address despite undefeated start

BELTON, TX — The Mary-Hardin Baylor Football team is once again off to a red hot start in 2021, as the number one ranked Crusaders are 6-0, with their last two victories coming by a 102-3 margin.

Despite that, as there are for all great coaches, Pete Fredenburg still acknowledges that there are improvements his team can make, specifically when it comes to quarterback depth.

At Monday’s press conference, he said “Obviously our second team has got to, you know, if something happened right now to Kyle, I’m not sure if we would have a lot of confidence in his backup. We have to address that and we’ve got to get a quarterback ready to come in and help us if we need him .”

So far the two quarterbacks behind starter Kyle King are a combined 15/27 for 180 yards. to go along with a single touchdown and interception.