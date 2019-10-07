UMHB Football Successful in Developing Transfers

WACO, TX – The UMHB Crusaders are 4-0 on the season, after defeating McMurry University 79-0. The Crusaders are clicking very well on offense, despite having a majority of new faces. The Crusaders take pride in their ability to develop transfers.

“It’s something that we really focus hard on,” Pete Fredenburg said. “And it’s very difficult at times to do.”

One of the new players includes junior wide receiver, Brenton Martin, who transferred from Merrimack College. Brenton leads the team in receptions, kick returns, and scored 2 touchdowns on Saturday against McMurry.

“It’s just like Brenton, he is such a gifted athlete,” Pete Fredenburg said. “But you know in order to buy in and be a part of this team, to be a great teammate, means that sometimes you’ve got to go block for your teammates, and receivers want to go catch passes, so it’s something that we work really hard on, is players give up themselves, for what’s best for the team, but when we develop that chemistry, that’s when we really have something going.”