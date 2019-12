WACO, TX – The Crusaders journey to defend their 2018 National Title came to an end yesterday, after falling to Wisconsin-Whitewater in the NCAA Quarterfinals. It was a major disappointment to the team, as the Crusaders were looking to make their third consecutive Stagg Bowl appearance.

“This is a devastating loss to all of us,” Pete Fredenburg said. “But when you really reflect back on the successes these guys have had, it’s pretty unbelievable.”