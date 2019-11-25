UMHB Football to host Huntingdon College in NCAA Second Round game on Saturday

UMHB Press Release

By: Jon Wallin

BELTON, Texas – The University of Mary Hardin-Baylor football team will host Huntingdon College in an NCAA Division III National Championships Second Round game this Saturday, November 30th. The two teams will square off in a 12 pm kickoff at Crusader Stadium with a berth in the National Quarterfinals on the line after the game site was announced on Sunday.

UMHB improved to 11-0 overall and advanced to the Second Round of the postseason for the 16th consecutive year with a 43-14 victory over the University of Redlands on Saturday. Huntingdon College moved on and raised its season record to 8-3 with a 27-24 upset win at Berry College last Saturday. Saturday’s game will be a rematch of a 2015 NCAA Second Round game between the Cru and the Hawks. The winner of the UMHB/Huntingdon game will advance to the National Quarterfinals to take on the winner of the Wisconsin-Whitewater/Wartburg (IA) game.

Tickets will go on sale to previous season ticket holders on Monday, November 25th, with the ticket windows open from 11 to 6 pm and will continue on Tuesday, November 26th, from 11 am to 6 pm. Tickets will go on sale to the general public on Wednesday, November 27th. The ticket windows will be open from 9 am until 2 pm on Wednesday. Online ticket sales will open up to the general public after 6 pm on Tuesday. If purchased in advance, reserved seats are $10, general admission tickets are $8 and student tickets are $4. The ticket office will be closed on Thursday and Friday for the Thanksgiving holiday. The Crusader Stadium ticket windows will open at 10 am on game day. Game day ticket prices are $12 for reserved seats, $10 for general admission and $4 for students.