UMHB football to host Wisconsin-Whitewater in NCAA Quarterfinals

UMHB Press Release

By: Jon Wallin

BELTON, Texas – Two familiar playoff opponents will square off again this Saturday when the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor football team plays host to Wisconsin-Whitewater in an NCAA Division III National Championships Quarterfinal game this Saturday, December 7th. The two teams will square off in a 12 pm kickoff at Crusader Stadium after the game site was announced on Sunday.

UMHB improved to 12-0 overall and advanced to the Quarterfinals of the postseason for the 13th time in program history with a 42-6 victory over the Huntingdon College on Saturday. Wisconsin-Whitewater moved on and raised its season record to 11-1 with a 41-28 win over Wartburg College last Saturday. The two teams will be meeting in the playoffs for the fifth time and this will be the seventh overall meeting between the Cru and the Warhawks. The winner of the UMHB/UWW game will advance to the National Semifinals to take on the winner of the Wheaton (Ill.)/Saint John’s (MN) game.

Tickets for Saturday’s playoff game will go on sale to previous season ticket holders on Tuesday, December 3rd. Ticket sales to previous ticket holders will remain open through Wednesday before going on sale to the general public on Thursday, December 5th. Tickets not claimed by season ticket holders will be released to the general public Wednesday evening. The ticket windows at Crusader Stadium will be open from 11 am to 6 pm from Tuesday through Thursday and from 9 am to 1 pm on Friday. Online ticket sales will open on Wednesday evening. Advance tickets are $10 for reserved seats, $8 for general admission and $4 for students. On Saturday, reserved seats will cost $12, general admission will be $10 and student tickets are $4. The ticket windows will open at 10 am on Saturday. Wisconsin-Whitewater fans can reserve tickets by calling the ticket office at (254) 295-4455 during normal hours. They can also purchase tickets at the gate on Saturday.