UMHB Football Tops Albright in Season Opener

UMHB Press Release

By: Jon Wallin

BELTON, Texas – The University of Mary Hardin-Baylor football overcame a lull in the first half to dominate the second half as the top-ranked Cru rolled to a 56-15 victory over Albright College in the 2019 season opener Saturday night in Belton. UMHB is now 1-0 to start the year. The loss drops the Lions to 0-2 on the season.

The Cru jumped out to a quick lead when Ryan Redding hit Michael Stimpson with a 23-yard touchdown pass on UMHB’s opening possession to make it 7-0 just 3:41 into the contest. Drake Johnson intercepted a pass to set up Redding’s nine-yard scoring run to stretch the lead to 14-0 seven minutes later. Another Johnson interception set up Anthony Avila’s 47-yard field goal as the Cru opened up a 17-0 edge early in the second quarter. Albright would respond with Chris Knop’s 24-yard field goal and Jimmy Lahay’s 14-yard touchdown pass to Lucas Roselli in the closing seconds of the first half to make it a 17-9 game at halftime.

Luke Poorman entered the game at quarterback for UMHB in the second half and hit Brenton Martin with a 16-yard scoring strike and added a four-yard touchdown run on his first two drives to push the lead to 31-9. Lahay hit Mike Jordan with a 26-yard touchdown pass to make it 31-15, but Jefferson Fritz intercepted the two-point conversion try and returned it all the way to put UMHB up 33-15. Tye Hill added a 47-yard scoring run, Avila kicked a 31-yard field goal, Tommy Bowden scored on a 16-yard scamper and Jo’Vel McDaniel added a 10-yard run for the Cru to close out the scoring.

UMHB finished with 374 yards of total offense with 206 of those coming on the ground. The Cru was held to 88 total yards in the first half. UMHB turned the ball over twice, but forced three turnovers. Albright finished with 273 yards of total offense and controlled the ball for 36:24 of the game.

Poorman was 6-10 passing for 87 yards and a touchdown for UMHB. Hill was the leading rusher with 65 yards on three carries and Stimpson caught three passes for 43 yards. Seven different players carried the ball for the Cru, seven players caught passes and four quarterbacks saw action. Tevin Jones had a game-high 15 tackles and Johnson had two interceptions in his first collegiate start.

Tony Thorpe ran for 70 yards on 21 carries for the Lions. Lahay was 13-24 passing for 124 yards and two scores and Jordan caught three passes for 55 yards and a TD. Sam Viera led the Albright defense with 11 total tackles and 5.0 tackles for loss.

The Cru will continue its season opening home stand with a 6 pm kickoff against Belhaven University next Saturday. That contest will also be the American Southwest Conference opener for UMHB.