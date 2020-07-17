UMHB’s Fredenburg Preparing for Most Unusual Season of Career

WACO, TX – The pandemic has made it challenging for sports teams all over the world to prepare for their upcoming season; however, Pete Fredenburg is not looking to make any excuses. Fredenburg looks to preserver through COVID-19, just like the saying “when life gives you lemons, you make lemonade.”

“In my opinion,” Pete Fredenburg said. “How a team adjusts to those things, is gonna be how successful they are.”

Coach Fredenburg is not letting the negative impact of COVID-19 hinder the program’s mindset.

“I told the players yesterday,” Pete Fredenburg said. “I met with them on a zoom meeting, ‘even though this is gonna be much different than any of the preseasons that we’ve had, the expectations and the desires and goals of this program haven’t changed at all.'”

Players will have to adjust to the new protocols that are tedious and time consuming, suchas staggering entry into the stadium, and staying with their assigned group, as the team will have two different dressing rooms.

“We’re spending a lot of time trying to mitigate things to make sure that we do it safe,” Pete Fredenburg said. “And take care of not only our players but our coaches, we want to make sure they’re doing the things necessary.”