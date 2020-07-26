UMHB Football Will Not Have a Fall Season

WACO, TX – The American Southwest Conference announced that they’re delaying fall competition to the spring, due to the COVID-19 Pandemic. The Crusaders are hopeful to play other teams in their conference this spring, without players losing a year of eligibility. An athlete can play in up to five games, without using a year of eligibility, however, it’s easier said than done for the seniors.

“The big issue, guys coming to grips with paying for another semester of college,” Pete Fredenburg said. “There are so many of them that are so close to graduation, and then obviously going through a season and competition with our players in the spring time, although it’s only gonna be five games, it’s a great opportunity for us to grow and develop, and push our players to be better players, and be stronger and bigger and those things and then still have the fall of ’21 to play.”