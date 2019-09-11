UMHB is Young But Talented in 2019

BELTON, Texas — The UMHB Crusaders will get their first taste of game action, this Saturday as the defending champs host Albright College at Crusader Stadium.

The Cru will be without some familiar faces we’ve gotten to know over the last few years as Markeith Miller has moved on from the back field, while T.J. Josey will no longer be catching passes for the Cru.

Add on top of that returning quarterback Jase Hammack will miss at least the first game recovering from injury.

Head coach Pete Fredenburg knows this team is talented, they just have to go prove it on the field, this Saturday.

“We’ve got a lot of work to do,” he said. “The good thing is that we’re talented. We’ve got some talented kids, Ryan Redding is a heckuva quarterback prospect, and we’ve got some receivers that are the same way, but it’s like you said they haven’t done it.”

The Cru have won 12-straight season openers, including last year against Albright.